13 июля в Минском офисе Fitbit состоится день открытых дверей - Fitbit Open House 2017!



Мероприятие предназначено для специалистов, которых интересуют особенности разработки собственного продукта. Мы расскажем о том, в какой момент и как рождаются продуктовые идеи. Какая нужна инфраструктура и платформа для воплощения этих идей, а также какой инструментарий потребуется для продуктивной работы 250+ инженеров организованных в 40+ команд.

Если вы планируете посетить мероприятие, зарегистрируйтесь, пожалуйста, здесь: http://bit.ly/2s3T9Yt

18:00 Doors open, welcome coffee and snacks

18:30 Fitbit Minsk and Fitbit Health Solutions. Product lifecycle through engineering lense.

What we’re exсited about – Fitbit Minsk and it’s focus on Health Solutions initiative. An overview of the product and project's world: how they born and going live. The talk will cover product pipeline and how teams (and every engineer) can be authors of a new initiative.

19:00 Fitbit Platform

A comprehensive overview of the engineering world at Fitbit and its evolution for the past few years. The talk will cover the infrastructure, development cycle, inter-connected micro-services, deployment, monitoring, BII and many other internals.

19:40 Сoffee Break

20:00 NOT 'DevOps’. Developer productivity.

Modern approaches to scaling development tools, some learnings from implementing CI/CD practices and building a team of professionals supporting all the aspects of development workflow.

20:30 - 21:00 Networking

Prizes for best questions