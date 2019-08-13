20 августа сообщество GDG в третий раз соберется на GDG Minsk Cloud Meetup.

Для участия обязательно зарегистрируйтесь.

В программе:

Java microservices: from Netflix OSS to Kubernetes, Александр Ноздрин-Плотницкий, Lead Software Engineer @Godel Technologies.

Александр поделится опытом своей компании в построении систем на основе микросервисной архитектуры. Расскажет об опыте использования связки Spring Boot + Netflix OSS stack (Eureka, Feign, Ribbon, Hystix, Zuul). А затем рассмотрит причины перехода на Kubernetes и расскажет, как он помогает решить те же проблемы, что и Netflix OSS stack, но с меньшими временными затратами.

AWS to the rescue, Роман Бугаев, CTO @ Flo.

27 million girls and women use Flo app every month to track their health through their entire reproductive life cycle. Flo provides curated cycle tracking and predictions, and personalized health insights based on their individual data.

One of the secret sauces to success is usage of the best tools available on the market.

And AWS has a special place in our toolbox.

During his presentation, Roman will cover their journey to the cloud and how AWS powers their ML algorithms, predictions and health assistant at a great price-performance ratio. You will also find out how AWS products allowed us to release a lot more updates, and much more frequently.

Чек-ин участников с 18.30, начало докладов в 19.00.

Место проведения: SPACE (ул. Октябрьская 16/4).