WAES Java Meetup: Performance investigation in a microservices environment

Команда WAES поделится, как решали проблемы оценки производительности на проектах с микросервис-архитектурой. Кроме того, расскажут об особенностях разработки проектов в Нидерландах, разыграют подарки и организуют небольшую вечеринку с пиццей. Митап пройдет на английском языке.

Регистрация обязательна

Программа:

19.20 - 20.00 - Martin Fogelman: "Performance investigation in a microservices environment"

20.00 - 20.20 - Coffee break

20.20 - 21.00 - Katya Zegelink: "Secrets of the Dutch Software market"

21.00 - 21.10 - Live quiz "Taste The Netherlands"

21.10 - 22.00 - Pizza session, socializing

Доклады:

Martin Fogelman: "Performance investigation in a microservices environment"

One of the WAES clients was suffering performance degradation over time in the jobs execution, doubling the execution time on operational tasks in a just few days. This talk is to explain the given architecture and do an interactive session sharing hypothesis, tests, results, new hypothesis, etc, trying to hit the root cause(s) of the issue in such a complex scenario. Where would you start investigating?

Architecture includes Java, Spring boot, HBase, Phoenix, haproxy, ds/os, level 4 and 7 load balancers, docker, splunk and others.

Katya Zegelink: "Secrets of the Dutch Software market​"

The world of IT knows no borders. In this talk Katya will tell you more about the software market in The Netherlands and why you should put it on the map when considering relocation.

Live quiz "Taste The Netherlands"

Квиз о Нидерландах и ИТ-рынке. Первые 3 победителя квиза получат корзину с пивом и сладостями.

На митапе можно будет напрямую пообщаться с командой WAES, задать уточняющие вопросы и узнать об опыте разработки в Нидерландах.